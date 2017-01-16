These 10 U.S. Cities Have the Highest Rates of HIV — Nine of Them are in the South!

African Americans have the most severe burden of HIV of all racial/ethnic groups in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers For Disease Control. Close to half of all new HIV diagnoses are among African Americans.

Some U.S. cities have a higher rate of HIV than others. Here are the top ten:

#1 – Baton Rouge, LA: took the top spot for HIV with a 44.7 percent. The city is the center for massive opiate addiction.

#2 – Miami, FL: is second with a 42.8 rating.

#3 – New Orleans, LA: took third place with a 36.9 rating. About 19,000 people in New Orleans have HIV, and more than half of them have AIDS.

#4 – Jackson, MS: has an HIV rating of 32.2.

#5 – Orlando, FL: has a rating of 28.8 for HIV, which is slightly lower than their rate in 2013-2015.

#6 – Memphis, TN: has a rating of 27.6, with African-American gay and bisexual men being most affected by HIV. CDC estimates that 2,000 people in Memphis do not know they have HIV.

#7 – Atlanta, GA: more than 1,000 people are diagnosed with HIV each year in Atlanta. Their HIV rating is 25.9.

#8 – Columbia, SC: has a 25.6 HIV rating, with contributing factors such as poverty, rural geography, lack of affordable healthcare and social stigma.

#9 – Jacksonville, FL: this Florida city has a HIV rating of 25.1, which is believed to be due to the number of business people and tourists who travel to Jacksonville.

#10 – Baltimore, MD: comes in at #10 with a 24.3 HIV rating. It is the only one of the top ten cities for HIV that is not located in the south.

For the full report, visit www.cdc.gov/hiv/statistics/overview/geographicdistribution.html