12th District neighborhood selected for 2017 Block Build MKE

Revitalize Milwaukee initiative will bring FREE improvements to properties

A neighborhood in the 12th Aldermanic District has been selected for the Revitalize Milwaukee 2017 Block Build MKE – a “major win” for the property owners and residents in the area, Alderman José G. Pérez said today.

The 2nd Annual Block Build MKE will take place on May 19-20, 2017, and on that weekend, hundreds of volunteers and community partners will come together to transform – for free – more than 30 homes in the Clarke Square neighborhood on S. 17th St. between W. Mineral St. and W. Greenfield Ave. The homes will benefit from beautification and landscaping projects, and 15 to 20 of the homes will be improved by larger projects, including critical repairs and/or accessibility modifications. Rental properties will benefit from beautification projects with minimal financial participation from the property owner/landlord.

“I am ecstatic about the selection, and I want to offer my sincere gratitude to Revitalize Milwaukee and to its CEO, Lynnea Katz-Petted, and the selection committee,” said Alderman Pérez, who last year sent a letter of nomination/support to Revitalize Milwaukee for the Clarke Square area.

“The Block Build MKE initiative will bring an investment of tens of thousands of dollars from Revitalize Milwaukee directly to the 12th District, and the neighborhood will greatly benefit from the beautification and the infusion of positive energy that comes along with it,” he said.

Additionally, three other finalists for the 2017 Block Build MKE initiative will receive “mini” Block Build improvements as part of the initiative (similar to a Block Build MKE except on a smaller scale) — the Near West Side Partners, Riverworks Development Corp. and Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers.

Revitalize Milwaukee’s mission is to stabilize vulnerable neighborhoods and revitalize communities by providing free critical home repairs, accessibility modifications and comprehensive services for low-income homeowners who are senior citizens, veterans and/or persons with disabilities who live in Milwaukee or Waukesha Counties. Since 2000, Revitalize Milwaukee has completed home updates for more than 1,700 homes with the help of more than 7,500 volunteers and invested more than $12.5 million in Milwaukee area housing.