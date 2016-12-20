After 30 Years of Research, Black Physician Releases New Innovative, Customized Weight Loss Program

Blacknews.com

Newark, NJ — O.B. Healthy and Dr. O.Bey announces the availability of EAT One/Half, a virtual weight loss network and companion book for anyone having to cut back on high calorie eating habits. A simple flexible approach, it suggests multiple courses of action.

These EAT One/Half products bring common sense into winning the battle against weight. Guidelines in the book highlight good health practices and daily walks as wholesome ways to downsize. Whereas, the weight loss network gives quick access to a daily charting of calories, meals, recipes, exercises, and inspirational quotes.

Built digitally to assist with food choices and the right portions, the network is accessible on all internet devices at www.eatonehalf.com. Colorful in design, it fosters goal oriented weight reduction and control. A convenient resource, it also promotes the eating of well balanced meals and healthy snacks.

Creation of the network and book are based on Dr. O.Bey’s nutritional expertise. Alongside dedicated service as a board certified physician in critical care pulmonary medicine. His use of EAT One/Half with overweight patients is rooted in three decades of experience. He says, “My initial aim was to deal with the prevention of chronic illnesses related to obesity, such as diabetes, hypertension, heart decease, and cancer.”

Modernized overtime, the approach stirs determination to succeed at lowering weight. Methods integrate with different lifestyles and personal dietary favorites. These are reasons why patients advised Dr. O.Bey to publicize EAT One/Half. But, a constantly super busy workload limited plans to make it widely known.

In a recent interview with Deb Bailey, blog host on Secrets of Success for Women Entrepreneurs, he refers to having slow typing skills. However, a saving grace for composing content without keyboarding was buying a new cell phone with dictation capabilities. Dr. O.Bey explains, “It worked like magic because I could be creative at anytime and anywhere, which was perfect.”

He is still active in finding solutions for patients with significant medical problems and the need to decrease weight. Suggesting ways for them to improve health and lose extra pounds simultaneously. Dr. O.Bey’s approach comes out at a time when CDC data show nearly one third of the U.S. adult population will face serious health consequences and shorter life expectancy due to excessive weight.

O.B.Healthy, the brainchild of O.Bey MD is a weight loss company. A healthcare entity, it provides EAT One/Half as a brand of products offering support with goals for losing and maintaining weight. The company’s structure around health and wellness provides consumers with nutritional insight, giving it a competitive edge in healthy weight reduction.

