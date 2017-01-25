Alderman Cavalier Johnson: City Hall Report

Hello readers of the Milwaukee Community Journal! My name is Cavalier Johnson and I have the honor of representing Milwaukee’s 2nd aldermanic district. I am honored to provide the first (and hopefully not last) update from Milwaukee’s 2nd aldermanic district. While much of the spotlight is on downtown, Milwaukee’s west and northwest side of town has a lot going on. Not only do we have the wonderful Midtown Shopping Center, we have a number of great, local businesses which are thriving. One such business is Convenient Goodies (7516 W Appleton Ave), where one can usually find a large crowd looking to stock up on sweets. We also have seen the construction along Fond Du Lac Avenue come to an end, and soon will see construction on 91st street begin. Furthermore, we continue to work with City staff to fill pot holes, clear garbage debris and get snow plowed on a timely manner.

One of the things that my office has aimed to do is get back out into the community and learn from the residents. While I have enacted some of my desired policy changes, I certainly look to residents to help craft new and exciting policy changes. One such policy change was legislation which allows for police to crack down on businesses that tint windows beyond the legal limit. Furthermore, I have authored legislation that lowers the fee for a snow plowing license and creates a one stop shop for residents to find operators to provide alley plowing services. I’ve also worked in collaboration with the Milwaukee Public Library, Sharp Literacy, and MPS to launch a Books in the Barbershop program with the goal of engaging African American youth and narrowing the achievement gap.

I will continue to work to create policies which make Milwaukee a better place to live and work.

Finally, one thing we aim to accomplish is to respond to constituents and get things done. Since I’ve been in office I have been a part of more than 40 community meetings in my district. When it was warmer out, we had multiple community walks including around Columbus Park and Grantosa Elementary School. Moving into 2017, we look forward to continuing to bring City Hall to the residents of Milwaukee’s 2nd aldermanic district. Please don’t hesitate to contact my office at 414-286-3777 or [email protected]