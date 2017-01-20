Bartolotta Restaurant Group and Milwaukee Public Schools to Partner With National Ice Cream Company

The Bartolotta Restaurant Group in its continued ProStart partnership with Milwaukee Public Schools will host an ice cream competition among students

Wednesday The Bartolotta Restaurant Group and Milwaukee Public Schools are excited to announce a fun and educational ice cream-making competition among students through their shared partnership, ProStart. ProStart, a culinary arts program, was started to build broad career readiness skills needed for post-high school success and to connect students to restaurant and hospitality industry opportunities.

The ice cream competition will take place on Friday, January 20 and will feature Jerry Greenfield, the co-founder of the national company, Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream, to serve as one of the four judges. The competition will occur at James Madison Academic Campus located at 8135 Florist Avenue from noon to 3 p.m. Additional judges for the competition will include Dr. Darienne Driver, Superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools, Jennifer Bartolotta, CEO of Train-2-Gain, Mr. Gregory Ogunbowale, principal of James Madison Academic Campus.

With the goal of connecting students and hospitality industry leaders, Jerry Greenfield will bring his expertise as a culinary leader and entrepreneur. Through national partnerships with CEO’s like Jerry Greenfield, the schools are confident that they can continue to show students the path to success in the hospitality industry.

Ben & Jerry’s was started in an old gas station in the 70’s and has since grown to almost 200 franchised shops, a wonderful example to the students of the retail side of the industry. Jennifer Bartolotta, a key mentor in the ProStart Program said “Through continued partnerships with successful businessmen like Jerry, we are thrilled to continue to teach our young adults in the ProStart program all of the opportunity that lies before them if they want to make hospitality a career.”

Six students from the four MPS high schools within the ProStart Program – Bay View, James Madison, Vincent and Washington – will complete and will each be responsible for creating two flavors of ice cream. They will be judged on texture, flavor, creativity, and presentation. The competition will continue to focus on key hospitality skills such as time management and budgeting. The winning team will have their ice cream featured on the menu at Osgood’s located at The Mayfair Collection for the month of February.

About Bartolotta Restaurant Group

The Bartolotta Restaurants is a Milwaukee-based restaurant group owned by brothers Joe and Paul Bartolotta. Their first restaurant, Ristorante Bartolotta, opened in 1993 and today, the group owns and operates 17 restaurants and catering facilities, including four upscale establishments, two upscale casual concepts, a pair of supper clubs, a pizzeria, a barbeque joint, an upscale food court, and a lakefront custard stand, as well as three quick-casual restaurants in the Milwaukee airport. More information can be found at www.bartolottas.com.

About Milwaukee Public Schools and ProStart

Milwaukee Public Schools is committed to accelerating student achievement, building positive relationships between youth and adults and cultivating leadership at all levels. The district’s commitment to improvement continues to show results:

More MPS students are taking college-level Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate courses;

The MPS Class of 2016 earned $51+ million in scholarships; and

MPS is home to eight of the state and nation’s top high schools according to U.S. News and World Report and the Washington Post.

ProStart is a hands-on curriculum created by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation for high school students. It features real-world culinary arts and food service management opportunities that help students learn skills that can last a lifetime. Students also earn a certificate when they complete the program as well as college credits while they’re still in high school.

About Ben & Jerry’s

From a renovated gas station in Burlington, Vermont, to far-off places with names we sometimes mispronounce, the journey that began in 1978 with 2 guys and the ice cream business they built is as legendary as the ice cream is euphoric. http://www.benjerry.com/about-us