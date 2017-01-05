Black Married Couple Releases New Book About Infertility Entitled, “Why Not Us?” — On How Love Helped Them Overcome Their 12-Year Journey

New York, NY — Sandra & Octavian Braxton have been married for 18 years and met while serving in the U.S. Air Force. Like most married couples, they wanted to start a family and share their life and love with their children. What they found out was that they would not have an easy go of it. Infertility was their truth. The frustration they felt from not knowing where to turn, having to figure it out on their own, all while experiencing the worst emotional roller coaster of their lives made them want to make it better for the next person coming after them. So they decided to pen their first book, Why Not Us, detailing their 12-year journey so that you will see where they have been. It is their goal to give a voice to those who haven’t mustered up the strength to speak their truth, to inform those that are unaware of the devastating effects of infertility, and to inspire others to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

This couple is just like your next door neighbor. Seeing the need in the community, they created The Braxton Agency which consists of a fertility support community which provides information and resources to couples that have issues conceiving. Sandra was a guest speaker at the 5th Annual Women Veterans Interactive Conference and Gala held in Washington, DC in November. Octavian was a guest speaker at the Monthly Man Cave held at Life Church Christian Center held in Atlanta, GA in February.

They both enjoy sharing their knowledge especially with the Black community as the subject of infertility still seems to be taboo. They want to be the face of infertility in attempts to unmasking it.

About the Authors

Sandra M. Braxton is a Certified Project Manager, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration. She served 14 years in the U.S. Air Force in the Medical Administration field and truly has an admiration of the field of medicine. She is a natural born leader, planner and organizer and travel is one of her passions so it makes perfect sense that she also owns a travel agency. She is active in multiple organizations because she cares so much for the Community. She is the co-chair of the Women of AT&T MyATT Committee responsible for getting the message of the dangers of distracted driving out and reminding us all that “It can wait”. She is the co-chair of the Women Veterans Interactive Atlanta Chapter Advocacy Committee which meets the needs of women veterans after they leave the military.

Octavian M. Braxton is an Account Manager with a gentle mentoring personality. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Liberal Studies. He plans to return to complete his Master’s in Education so that he can become a Professor at Mercer University, his Alma Mata. His passion is mentoring as he understands that the future lies in the youth. He spends a lot of time working out because he realizes the importance of good health. He is an avid comic book collector and loves to read science fiction novels. His love of books has helped him excel in so many other things in life. Don’t challenge him on the X-box or PlayStation because you just might lose that one. Growing up a military brat, he has traveled the world and still loves doing so. Following in the footsteps of his Father, he served his country in the U.S. Air Force.

Why Not Us is now available on Amazon.com and on The Braxton Agency website at www.thebraxtonagency.com.