Black Mom Gets Arrested After Calling Police After a White Man Choked Her Son

Blacknews.com Published 12/23/16

Nationwide — Jacqueline Craig, an African American mother from Fort Worth, Texas, called the police when her 7-year-old son said that a man choked him, but she was the one who ended up in the back of a squad car.

A video that has been viewed more than a million times on Facebook shows Jacqueline explaining to the police officer why she called 911. She tells him that her neighbor, an older white man who can be seen in the background of the video, choked her son when he saw him littering. He reportedly asked him to pick it up and when the boy did not comply, he began to choke the boy.

What happens next is what is shocking. The officer, instead of questioning the man who allegedly choked the boy, begins to question the mother’s parenting. Disregarding the story, he asks, “Why don’t you teach your son not to litter?”

Jacqueline angrily responds, “He can’t prove to me that my son littered, but it doesn’t matter if he did or didn’t. It doesn’t give him the right to put his hands on him.”

The officer then responds to Craig: “Why not?”

Jacqueline then begins to yell at the officer, and he asks her why she’s yelling, and she explains that he’s “pissed [her] off” by questioning her parenting skills.

The officer then responds, “If you keep yelling at me, you’re going to piss me off and I’m going to take you to jail.”

Then a physical altercation begins between Jacqueline and the officer, and her daughter Brea Hymond jumps in as well. And the two women both end up being arrested and taken away in a squad car.

Meanwhile, the man who choked the 7-year-old boy stands by and watches.

The Fort Worth Police Department says they acknowledge that the initial appearance of the video may raise serious questions, and are asking the public to give their investigators the time and opportunity to thoroughly examine the incident.