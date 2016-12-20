Entrepreneurs of Color Magazine Gives Black-Owned Businesses a Vibrant New Look!

Blacknews.com

Nationwide — In the past, when you thought of or heard the term, “Black Business”, did an unprofessional or unreliable image come to your mind? The fact of the matter is, as a community, we have been trained not to trust each other. It seems like in every “mainstream” movie released in theaters, a black person — If a black actor or actress is even included — are featured either as a cameo or depicted as a maid, a criminal, a whore, a pimp, a gangster, a dead man, or a slave.

Our educational institutions mostly teach about the negative aspects or behaviors of our “Black History.” We owe it to ourselves, as ‘the black community’ to celebrate our victories of the past, present, and future. This celebration is exactly what Entrepreneurs of Color Magazine does with each publication. The term ‘of color’ explains it’s vibrant look and diversity of our community.

Started as a blog on Tumblr in November of 2013, this monthly business magazine has evolved to open the doors for entrepreneurs of African descent to publish and document their stories, to promote their brands, and to empower the reader. E.O.C. Magazine also gives prospective contributors the opportunity to submit articles and be rewarded with a high resolution graphic design image of their article to archive their intellectual repertoire.

What’s Next?

According to Preech The Profit, a Spoken Word Artist and the Editor-in-Chief, “Entrepreneurs of Color Magazine was created to create opportunities for entrepreneurs of African descent. Two ways that we plan to do this is by hand selecting and hiring contributors to write for E.O.C. Magazine as Columnists. We also plan to hire professional speakers and photographers for event and stock photography.”

Why Should You Subscribe to E.O.C. Mag?

As we advance in our careers, businesses, and lives, Entrepreneurs of Color (E.O.C.) Magazine will influence and empower the inspiration, motivation, and transformation needed to turn readers into leaders. E.O.C. Magazine has been compared to the likes of magazine giants Ebony, Essence, JET, and Black Enterprise.

Entrepreneurs of Color Magazine will be celebrating the release of the 30th edition at its first “Let’s Talk Business: Magazine Showcase & Networking Mixer,” on January 5th, in Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at http://eocmag.eventbrite.com

Visit www.EOCMag.biz to subscribe and/or apply to become a contributor of Entrepreneurs of Color (E.O.C.) Magazine or follow @EOCMAG on social media.