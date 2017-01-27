Froedtert Hospital to Invest $6 Million in New Kathy’s House Project

Facility housed 1,400 out-of-town guests last year, needs more space

Milwaukee, Wis (January 26, 2017) – Froedtert Hospital will be the lead investor in a project to build a new Kathy’s House facility, and has committed to fund $6 million of the estimated $7 million project cost.

A nonprofit hospital guest house, Kathy’s House provides lodging, meals and respite for non-local patients and their families who come to the Milwaukee area for medical care. Founded in 2001 in Wauwatosa, it is the only facility in southeastern Wisconsin that serves people of all ages. According to Executive Director Patty Metropulos, Kathy’s House has been operating at capacity for several years, and the 2021 expiration of its lease with St. Camillus Health Center for its current site at 600 N. 103rd Street added urgency to efforts to find a new, larger location.

“We are grateful for Froedtert Hospital’s support as we undertake this significant, transformative step for our organization,” Metropulos said. “We envision taking Kathy’s House to the next level, continuing our mission to provide a comforting place for people in a critical time of need and also becoming a national model for hospital guest houses, using best practices to help improve care outcomes and reduce hospital readmissions.”

Metropulos said Kathy’s House will seek donations to raise the remaining $1 million.

“Our support of this next step for Kathy’s House is a natural extension of our 16-year relationship,” said Cathy Buck, president of Froedtert Hospital. “As an academic medical center and regional referral destination, the Froedtert & the MCW health network draws patients from throughout the state and nation. The availability of an affordable home away from home is a tremendous relief for patients who must travel for care.”

A site for the new Kathy’s House is still to be determined, and a construction timeline hasn’t been established. Plans call for a 20,000-square-foot building that would increase the current 18 guest rooms to 24 and include a special wing for ling-term guests. Outpatient bone marrow transplant patients often stay at Kathy’s House for up to 14 weeks, Metropulos said. The House is open year round and staffed around the clock.

Kathy’s House is open to patients of any Milwaukee area hospital, but Froedtert Hospital long as been its primary referral source. In 2016, 94 percent of Kathy’s House’s 1,400 guests were patients or family members referred by the Froedtert & MCW health network, and 85 percent had a cancer diagnosis.

According to Metropulos, Kathy’s House average occupancy reached an all-time high of 85 percent in 2016, capping five straight years of record-breaking growth. The continuing growth spurred the Kathy’s House board of directors to undertake a strategic planning process, which included visits to a dozen hospital guest houses across the US to research design and program approaches. Since it opened nearly 17 years ago, Kathy’s House has provided lodging and support to approximately 16,000 guests. Nearly all reside at least 50 miles from Milwaukee; 18 percent live outside the Midwest region, including other countries.