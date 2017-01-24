Greenfire Management Services Hosts Information Sessions for two Redevelopment Projects on North Ave.

MILWAUKEE MILWAUKEE – January 24, 2017 – Milwaukee-based construction management firm, Greenfire Management Services (“Greenfire”), will host two Pre-Bid meetings for development projects in the Bronzeville and Lindsay Heights neighborhoods. Subcontractors interested in bidding opportunities are encouraged to attend the two informational sessions scheduled for Tues., Jan. 24th at the Social Development Commission, 1730 W. North Ave.

Greenfire is the construction manager for the redevelopment of the Historic Blommer Redevelopment, located at 15th Street and West North Avenue and the Garfield School project located at 4th Street and Garfield Avenue. Two separate sessions with discussions on the trade opportunities will be held for each development. The first session for the Historic Blommer Redevelopment begins at 9:00am with a discussion on Bid Package #4 and the second session for the Garfield School Redevelopment with a discussion on Bid Package #3 begins at 11:00am on Tuesday morning.

“Greenfire is excited about building strong partnerships with residents and community organizations and partnering with diverse businesses through the redevelopment of these two historic properties,” shared Kip Ritchie, Greenfire president.

Bid documents will be available February 3rd and bids are due to Greenfire on February 23, 2017. Project information, trade listings and bid documents can be found at greenfire.com or at the following locations: Social Development Commission, 1730 W. North Ave., Milwaukee Urban League, 435 W. North Ave., and Greenfire Management Services (414.290.9400), 3215 W. State St., Suite 200.

About the Projects

Greenfire is providing construction management services for the redevelopment of the vacant, former Blommer Ice Cream Co. factory located at North 15th Street and West North Avenue. This project will restore the vacant Blommer Ice Cream Company factory into housing, and erect a second building next to it for a total of 64 apartment units.

The redevelopment of the former Garfield School is located on 4th Street and Garfield Avenue. This project will be a historic renovation to the vacant Garfield School building with 30 new apartment units. Construction of a second building next to it on 4th and North Avenue will also be included that will have 41 new apartment units, and some commercial space.

ABOUT GREENFIRE MANAGEMENT SERVICES, LLC: Greenfire Management Services, LLC (“Greenfire”) is a Construction Management firm located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Founded in 2010 as a subsidiary of the Potawatomi Business Development Corporation, Greenfire’s portfolio has grown to include major construction projects for some of the Midwest and Wisconsin’s most successful property developers, as well as the Forest County Potawatomi Community. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of PBDC, Greenfire is certified MBE with the State of Wisconsin, DBE with the City of Milwaukee and MBE with the National Minority Supplier Development Council. For more information, call Kip Ritchie at 414-290-9491 or visit our website at www.greenfire.com .

ABOUT THE POTAWATOMI BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION: The Potawatomi Business Development Corporation (“PBDC”) was established in 2002 as the economic development and income diversification business of the Forest County Potawatomi Community (“FCPC”). Headquartered in the heart of Milwaukee’s Near West Side, PBDC’s subsidiary companies and investments provide financial diversification for its shareholders and investment partners. Business holdings include: Greenfire Management Services, Data Holdings, PBDC-Federal, Potawatomi Federal Solutions, 1Prospect Technologies, Advancia Corporation, Advancia Aeronautics, Advancia Technologies, Potawatomi Training, Silver Lake Construction, and Redhawk Network Security. For more information on the Potawatomi Business Development Corporation, call Stephanie Omdoll at 414-290-9408 or visit our website at www.potawatomibdc.com.