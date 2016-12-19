Harlem Pastor Opens First-Of-Its-Kind Mental Health Center: “There’s A Normalization Of Trauma In This Community”

Gwendolyn Harris –Blackdoctor.org

It’s not uncommon within the Black church – and Black community at large – to be told “just pray on it” when it comes to matters of mental health. Prayer does change things, but Rev. Michael Walrond is very clear that prayer is “not the same as having a mental health practitioner.”

On December 15, Rev. Walrond, lead visionary of First Corinthian Baptist Church in Harlem, opened the HOPE Center at 228 W. 116th St. as a safe, stigma-free space for mental health services.

Located just a few blocks from his church, the HOPE Center, which stands for “Healing On Purpose and Evolving,” will offer services to children, adults and groups, according to a DNAinfo feature story.

