“Kunta Kinteh Island” Documentary to Premiere on Georgia Public Broadcasting/PBS

Nationwide — Elvin Ross, an award-winning composer, makes his directorial debut with a compelling and inspirational documentary called Kunta Kinteh Island: Coming Home Without Shackles. It will will air on Tuesday, November 15 at 7pm on Georgia Public Broadcasting/PBS.

Kunta Kinteh Island: Coming Home Without Shackles chronicles the pride, strength and journey of the most celebrated captive African, Kunta Kinteh. The saga of Kunta Kinteh’s life was characterized and featured in an American made-for-TV movie and book entitled Roots, created by his descendent Alex Haley. The book and film highlighted the life of an African warrior-in-training who was enslaved and brought to the New World, the Americas, during the West African Slave Trade.

During this forced exodus, Kunta Kinteh was captured and transported to James Island where he was held captive for 15 days before being shipped as cargo to the Americas. Recently, Alhaji Dr. Yahya Abdul-Aziz Jemus Junkung Jammeh, President of the Republic of The Gambia, reclaimed and renamed the old British Fortress from James Island to Kunta Kinteh Island to honor his legacy. Although Kunta Kinteh was captured, shackled and abducted from his homeland, his legacy returns home to Jufferreh, The Gambia, West Africa, without shackles.

What others are saying:

“I felt the heart and emotion of our rich history in this brilliantly made and powerful documentary.” — Tyler Perry

“This documentary feature, Kunta Kinteh Island: Coming Home Without Shackles is a powerful intersection of African and American history. Congratulations to Elvin Ross in his directorial debut as he shines a light on this fascinating story that celebrates the strength and spirit of the Gambian people, and introduces this important part of history to a new generation.” — Marc H. Morial, President & CEO, National Urban League

For more details about the film, visit www.kuntakintehislandmovie.com