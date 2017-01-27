Launching the Next Generation of Scientists and Mathematicians

MPS Foundation and community leaders work to raise $155,000 to send thousands of students to view the new film, Hidden Figures, at Marcus Theatres®.

Together with Beta Alpha Boulé of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Marcus Theatres®, and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) is sending 10,000 students and Club members to view the Oscar-nominated film Hidden Figures. This new motion picture celebrates the careers of three African-American women who made unprecedented contributions to the U.S. space program in an era when women and blacks faced enormous challenges.

The Milwaukee Public Schools Foundation (MPS Foundation) is appealing for community financial support to send all MPS sixth and seventh graders as well as Club members from the Boys & Girls Clubs to the Oscar-nominated movie. Funding is needed for transportation, reduced-price tickets, and educational classroom materials to study before and after the film.

MPS hopes students who see the film will consider careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). “So many young people simply do not see career opportunities for themselves, especially in math and the sciences,” said Cory Nettles, Founder and Managing Director, Generation Growth Capital, Inc. “Students are inspired when they can see what others have done and can envision themselves following in those footsteps. The first step on a career path is a vision.”

Nettles is also a member of Beta Alpha Boulé of the Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity, Inc. This fraternal organization, comprising prominent African-American community leaders, already has raised more than $52,000 for the Hidden Figures initiative. By taking the lead in this effort, they hope to encourage a groundswell of public response.

Marcus Theatres, recognizing the value of this film for students, has pledged $50,000 in generous in-kind support. “Nominated for an Oscar for best picture, Hidden Figures is an inspirational movie and a must-see for everyone,” said Rolando Rodriguez, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Marcus Theatres. “As big believers in supporting the community and furthering educational opportunities, we are excited to partner with MPS and the Boys & Girls Clubs to bring the movie to the big screen for such a deserving group. Our hope is that they are inspired by the movie’s message of dedication, commitment and overcoming all odds.”

By gaining financial support from the Milwaukee community, the MPS Foundation seeks to raise the $53,000 necessary to reach its $155,000 goal. MPS employees have also contributed more than $2,200 in personal donations.

To support this effort, make a gift at the MPS Foundation website

MPS provides strong STEM offerings across the district, and sees Hidden Figures as a means to bring STEM careers to life. “MPS is already a leader in STEM education,” said Superintendent Darienne Driver. “We have the largest Project Lead The Way footprint of any urban district in the country. We are excited and appreciative of the community support we have received so far – we want students to see that STEM careers are real options regardless of gender or race.”

“The MPS Foundation is pleased to support this very important initiative. Our board of directors has pledged $10,000 so MPS students will have the opportunity to learn about the challenges others have overcome and the trails they have blazed,” said Ann Terrell, MPS Foundation Director.

About Milwaukee Public Schools

Milwaukee Public Schools is committed to accelerating student achievement, building positive relationships between youth and adults and cultivating leadership at all levels. The district’s commitment to improvement continues to show results:

More MPS students are taking college-level Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate courses;

The MPS Class of 2016 earned $51+ million in scholarships; and

MPS is home to eight of the state and nation’s top high schools according to U.S. News and World Report and The Washington Post.

About the MPS Foundation

The MPS Foundation was established in 1998 to promote educational excellence and strengthen community participation in Milwaukee Public Schools. The MPS Foundation raises and distributes funds based on four programming pillars with a focus on enriching the education experience of MPS students, providing opportunities for development, and highlighting student achievement. For more information, please visit www.mpsfoundation.net

About Marcus Theatres

Marcus Theatres®, a division of The Marcus Corporation, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the United States and currently owns or operates 885 screens at 68 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and Ohio. For more information, please visit www.marcustheatres.com and follow the company on Facebook and Twitter (@Marcus_Theatres).

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee (BGCGM), one of the largest and longest youth serving agencies in Milwaukee, offers structured after-school and summer programming to nearly 43,000 children and teens each year. Within the safety of 44 locations, youth have access to free meals, academic support, role models and opportunities to build character and explore new interests. Through programs like SPARK Early Literacy Initiative and World of Work, the Clubs provide a structured pathway for members to thrive in all stages of their education and gain valuable job experience that will help them develop successful careers as adults.