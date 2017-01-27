Milwaukee Community Journal

Milwaukee Community Journal

MKE Wave Triumphs Over Defending Champions and Rival Baltimore Blast

mke waveBy Meredith Lorraine Ketzler

 Your Six-Time Champion Milwaukee Wave takes an exciting victory against the defending champions and rival Baltimore Blast Saturday night at UW-Panther Arena. Final score Milwaukee Wave 7, Baltimore Blast 2.

“I’m really proud of the effort the players gave on both sides of the ball and their defense was phenomenal.” Said Head Coach Guiliano Oliviero. “Our offense really clicked tonight and we scored some fantastic goals.”

Forward, number 7 Hans Denissen scored 2 goals along with forward, number 8 Robert Renaud and midfielder, number 26 Ian Bennett. Another player that scored was defender, number 16 Drew Ruggles.

BOXSCORE: click here
GAMESHEET: click here
REPLAY: click here

With little time to celebrate, the Milwaukee Wave immediately hit the road to play against the St. Louis Ambush tomorrow at 3:05pm at Family Arena in St. Louis, Mo.

You can watch the game LIVE and for FREE via MASLtv on YouTube…click here.

“It’s a quick turnaround for us tomorrow so we have to be ready pretty quickly.” commented Oliviero. “Every game matters with this tough playoff race we’re in. We can enjoy this win for a little bit but we’re right on the bus and off to St. Louis with a big game at 3pm tomorrow.”
GAME NOTES FOR SUNDAY, JANUARY 22nd.
Milwaukee Wave (8-5)
3rd / MASL Central Division.St. Louis Ambush (1-12)
5th / MASL Central Division

MKE WAVE POINTS LEADERS:
1.) #26 Ian Bennett; 41 points. 34 goals, 7 assist.
2.) #24 Max Ferdinand; 34 points. 14 goals, 20 assists.
3.) #8 Robert Renaud; 18 points 10 goals, 8 assists.

PLAYER TO WATCH:
#24 Forward – Max Ferdinand.
Max was the “Man of the Match” last Saturday night in the Wave’s big win against the rival Chicago Mustangs scoring 4 goals and adding an assist.
Max leads the league in assists with 19, is ranked 2nd on the team in points with 33 and also got an honorable mention in this week’s Team of the Week honors.

#26 Midfielder – Ian Bennett.
Major Arena Soccer League ‘Player of the Month’ Ian Bennett was also key in last Saturday’s win against Chicago adding one goal and 3 assists.

Bennett leads the team in points and goals with 39 and 32. He also leads the league in Power Play Goals with 13 and is ranked second in points.

MKE WAVE 2016-17 Roster & Pronunciation Guide
#2 – (F) Tenzin Rampa (Romp-ah) 5’6, 179 – Madison, Wisconsin
#3 – (D) Chad Vandegriffe (Van-da-griff) 6’1, 181 – St. Louis, Missouri
#4 – (D) Sean Totsch (Tote-ch) 6’1, 190 – Oswego, IL.
#6 – (D) Guilherme Veiga (Gey-air-may) (Vee-a-gah)  6’1, 198 – Brazil
#7 – (M) Hans Denissen (H-ah-nz) (Den-ah-sin) 5’10, 168 – Holland
#8 – (F) Robert Renaud (Ra-know) 5’8, 187 – Laval, Quebecc, Canada
#9 – (D) Daniel Chamale (Cha-ma’-lay) 5’11, 174 – Toronto, Canada
#10 – (M/F) Ricardino Sobreira (Re-Car-Dean-Yo) (So-Bree-Ah) 5’7, 126 – Sao Paulo, Brazil
#12 – (M) Stuart Grable (Gray-bull) 5’10, 163 – Neenah, Wisconsin
#14 – (M/F) Daniel Mattos (Mah-tos) 5’11, 175 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
#15 – (D) Edder Nelson (Ed-er) Costa Rica.
#16 –(D) Drew Ruggles (Rug-els) 6’0, 173 – Favetteville, North Carolina.
#18 – (F) Isaac Pereyra (Pa-ray-rah) Irapuato, Mexico
#22 – (D) Chris Kurth (Ker-th) Green Bay, Wisconsin
#23 – (M) Tony Patterson 5’9, 180 – – Milwaukee, Wisconsin
#24 – (M) Max Ferdinand – Reading, Pennsylvania
#25 – (M) Andrew Wiedabach (Wee-da-bock) 5’11, 168 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin
#26 – (M) Ian Bennett – (E-uhn) (Ben-it) 5’7, 162 – Hamilton, Ontario, Canada
#30 – (GK) Josh Lemos (Lee-Mos) 6’0, 202 – Toronto, Canada.
#31 – (GK) Matt Eisold (Ice-old) 5’10, 168 – Burlington, WI
#77 – (M) Marcio Leite (Lay-tay) 5’11, 169 – Brazil
#82 – (GK) Rafael Dias (Dee-Ah-ss) 6’0, 221, Brazil
#99 – (F) Andre Hayne – 6’3, 209 – Vitoria, Brazil.

COACHING STAFF:
Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero (Gew-Lee-On-Oh) (Oh-Liv-EE-Air-Oh)
Assisted by Marcelo Fontana.
GK Coach, Nick Vorberg.

Right click here and select print to print, otherwise, click here to download.

http://MilwaukeeWave.com
MKE Wave Scores / Results:
vs Baltimore       7 – 2 W                   Eastern / Central   Sat. Jan 21     Final
at Chicago          10 – 8  W                 Central               Sat. Jan 14      Final
vs St. Louis          5 – 3 W                Central                 Sat. Jan 7        Final
vs Chicago          9 – 4  W                 Central                 Sat. Dec 31      Final
vs Syracuse         3 – 6 L                 Central / Eastern   Sat Dec 17       Final
at Chicago           8 – 11 W                Central                 Sat Dec 10       Final
vs St. Louis          14 – 6 W               Central                 Sat Dec 3        Final
at Cedar Rapids 7 – 5 L                    Central                 Sat Nov 26       Final
vs Kansas City    6 – 5 W                 Central                  Sat Nov 19      Final
at Cedar Rapids 5 – 4 L                   Central                  Fri Nov 18        Final OT
at Harrisburg      6 – 5 L                    Eastern / Central  Sat Nov 12      Final OT
at Baltimore       3 – 4 W                   Eastern / Central   Fri Nov 11        Final
at Kansas City    11 – 4 L                 Central                   Fri Nov 4         FinalMKE Wave Remaining Schedule:
St. Louis vs Milwaukee     Central                 Sun Jan 22           3:05PM CST      Family Arena

Milwaukee vs C Rapids    Central                 Sun Jan 29           2:05PM CST      UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Syracuse vs Milwaukee    Eastern / Central    Fri Feb 3               7:30PM EST   Oncenter War Memorial Arena

Baltimore vs Milwaukee    Eastern / Central   Sat Feb 4              7:05PM EST    Royal Farms Arena

Milwaukee vs C. Rapids   Central                 Sun Feb 12          2:05PM CST      UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Milwaukee vs KC              Central                 Sat Feb 18           1:05PM CST      UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Milwaukee vs Chicago     Central                  Sun Mar 5            2:05PM CST        UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

