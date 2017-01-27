MKE Wave Triumphs Over Defending Champions and Rival Baltimore Blast

Your Six-Time Champion Milwaukee Wave takes an exciting victory against the defending champions and rival Baltimore Blast Saturday night at UW-Panther Arena. Final score Milwaukee Wave 7, Baltimore Blast 2.

“I’m really proud of the effort the players gave on both sides of the ball and their defense was phenomenal.” Said Head Coach Guiliano Oliviero. “Our offense really clicked tonight and we scored some fantastic goals.”

Forward, number 7 Hans Denissen scored 2 goals along with forward, number 8 Robert Renaud and midfielder, number 26 Ian Bennett. Another player that scored was defender, number 16 Drew Ruggles.

With little time to celebrate, the Milwaukee Wave immediately hit the road to play against the St. Louis Ambush tomorrow at 3:05pm at Family Arena in St. Louis, Mo.

“It’s a quick turnaround for us tomorrow so we have to be ready pretty quickly.” commented Oliviero. “Every game matters with this tough playoff race we’re in. We can enjoy this win for a little bit but we’re right on the bus and off to St. Louis with a big game at 3pm tomorrow.”