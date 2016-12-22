MPL Board selects dynamic MLK Library Branch development

The site of the current Martin Luther King Branch Library will soon be transformed into a dynamic mixed-use facility, blending a branch library with retail space and residential units, Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs said today.

Alderwoman Coggs, a member of the Milwaukee Public Library Board of Trustees, voted last night with her colleagues in approving the project proposal submitted by Young Development, a city developer and one of three finalists who responded to an October 2016 Request for Proposals.

“The project is exciting and is the result of dedicated efforts by the developers, by city and Milwaukee Public Library staff, and especially by citizens who provided valuable input during the review process,” Alderwoman Coggs said.

“When finished, the new MLK Library development will be a valuable city and area asset, and a busy hub for education, research, retail and residential living in the 6th District,” she said.

The full Young Development project proposal for the MLK Library, 310 W. Locust St., can be viewed here http://mpl.org/about/library_development/martin_luther_king.php on the MPL website.

The Young Development proposal includes a 17,000 square foot library with 1,400 square feet of retail space and 44 apartment units. Additionally, the proposal includes parking for 51 visitors and 45 residents.