New Fact-Based, Thought-Provoking Book Reveals How The Legacy of Slavery Has Affected Black Students in the 21st Century

San Bernardino, CA — According to Dr. Patricia McQueen, an educator and author from Southern California, there is a continuing and alarming gap between the academic achievement of white students and Black students. She comments, “The institution of slavery promoted racism, and left a stigma that Blacks have had to endure unto this day. It is that stigma, that negative social identity that is the premise for understanding how slavery has impacted the academic achievement of Black students.”

Dr. McQueen’s new book entitled, Black Lives Have Always Mattered: The Impact of Slavery on the African American Student, brings light to the fact that slavery affected the cultural, economic, political, and social/psychological lives of Black people, thereby inhibiting the academic achievements of Black students.

She comments, “By revealing the truth about how racism really started, we will discover that we have all been victims of its ugly effects. Blacks and whites had to be taught the meaning of ‘blackness’ and ‘whiteness’ in such a way as to create the division, and this division was preserved by force and violence, and sanctioned by laws.”

“African American students have been cheated out of a quality education. America must redeem the time when they should have been getting a quality education,” she adds.

Book Details:

Black Lives Have Always Mattered: The Impact of Slavery on the African American Student

by Dr. Patricia McQueen

Paperback: 108 pages

ISBN-10: 1532328869

ISBN-13: 978-1532328862

Available at Amazon.com