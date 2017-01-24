NFL, American Heart Association and Discovery Education Host Virtual Field Trip Live From Super Bowl LI

— Free Virtual Class to be Live-Streamed in Classrooms Nationwide —

Dallas, TX (BlackNews.com) — The NFL and American Heart Association, together with Discovery Education, will host the first-ever AHA-NFL PLAY 60 Challenge Virtual Field Trip (VFT) live from Houston on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 12 PM CT during the NFL Experience Driven by Genesis. The free virtual class will be live-streamed in classrooms across the country, reaching thousands of students. Houston Texans players WHITNEY MERCILUS and CHRISTIAN COVINGTON and the American Heart Association’s MERCEDES CARNETHON, Ph.D. will teach students the science behind cardio and strength exercises that NFL players use to stay fit and active. The hour-long session will also feature a Q&A, a physical activity session designed for a classroom setting and a behind-the-scenes look at the Houston Texans practice facility and Houston’s Health Museum.

“The NFL is always seeking ways to innovate the PLAY 60 campaign and get kids active and healthy through the use of modern technology. We are excited to work with the American Heart Association and Discovery Education to provide new resources to classrooms nationwide to make physical activity easy and fun,” said NFL Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility ANNA ISAACSON. “The VFT is an example of how to creatively use technology and digital resources to teach students the importance of a healthy lifestyle.”

The NFL and the American Heart Association teamed in 2006 to create the NFL PLAY 60 Challenge to meet the American Heart Association’s recommendation of at least 60 minutes of physical activity each day. Research has shown that physical activity leads to increased academic performance, and that in-classroom physical activity breaks improve cognitive skills and classroom behavior.

“Our collaboration with the NFL and Discovery Education helps to instill knowledge and healthy habits in young audiences in diverse populations across the country,” said Chief Medical Officer for Prevention at the American Heart Association EDUARDO SANCHEZ, M.D. “Prevention is key to improving cardiovascular health and reducing heart disease and its risk factors, and engaging children in fun programs like The NFL PLAY 60 Challenge is a strategy to start early to get kids to be physically active and to help build future generations of adults with good health.”

In addition to the Virtual Field Trip, the NFL PLAY 60 Challenge includes lesson plans that help teachers explain the impact of physical activity on health and wellness, a series of quick workout videos featuring Washington Redskins’ player RYAN KERRIGAN and fun activities designed to get the entire family up and moving.

“A student’s health and wellbeing can have a tremendous impact on their classroom performance,” said Senior Vice President, Discovery Education LORI MCFARLING. “Discovery Education is pleased to partner with the American Heart Association and National Football League to bring this event to schools nationwide, as it provides educators an engaging ‘teachable moment’ in which they can discuss with their students the importance of physical activity and the great impact it has on all areas of their lives.”

For more information about the upcoming Virtual Field Trip or the NFL PLAY 60 Challenge, visit www.aha-nflplay60challenge.org . To register for the Virtual Field Trip, please visit www.eventbrite.com/e/get- moving-nfl-play-60-challenge- virtual-field-trip- registration-27283873801



About NFL PLAY 60:

For nearly a decade, NFL PLAY 60 has brought together the NFL’s long-standing commitment to health and fitness with partner organizations to increase physical activity among youth. Since the program was launched in 2007, the NFL has committed more than $325 million to youth health and fitness through programming, grants, and media time for public service announcements. The NFL and its teams have constructed more than 200 NFL Youth Fitness Zones and integrated programs into more than 73,000 schools since the campaign launched. NFL PLAY 60 is also implemented locally, as part of the NFL’s in-school, after-school and team-based programs. For more information, visit www.nflrush.com/play60.



About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is devoted to saving people from heart disease and stroke – the two leading causes of death in the world. They team with millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies, and provide lifesaving tools and information to prevent and treat these diseases. The Dallas-based association is the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. To learn more or to get involved, call 1-800-AHA-USA1, visit www.heart.org or call any of our offices around the country. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.



About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the global leader in standards-based digital content for K-12, transforming teaching and learning with award-winning digital textbooks, multimedia content, professional development, and the largest professional learning community of its kind. Serving 4.5 million educators and over 50 million students, Discovery Education’s services are in half of U.S. classrooms, 50 percent of all primary schools in the UK, and more than 50 countries. Discovery Education partners with districts, states and like-minded organizations to captivate students, empower teachers, and transform classrooms with customized solutions that increase academic achievement. Discovery Education is powered by Discovery Communications (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK), the number one nonfiction media company in the world. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.