‘Nothing but Love for You Man’: Nick Cannon Gets Post-Christmas Hospital Visit from Kevin Hart

Dave Quinn of People Magazine via MSN.com

Nick Cannon may be spending the holidays in the hospital due to complications from an autoimmune disease, but he isn’t alone.

Longtime friend Kevin Hart, 37, paid him a visit — sharing a smiling shot of the two (and fellow comedian Dick Gregory) to his Instagram account on Monday.

“So happy to see my brother @nickcannon getting back to himself,” he captioned the post. “Nothing but love for you man…..”

Cannon, 36, also shared the picture to his Instagram account, thanking the two men and the rest of his fans for their support as he recovers from the setback caused by the autoimmune disease.

Click here for full story.