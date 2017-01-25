Packers Vs Falcons

On Sunday 01-22-2017 the Green Bay Packers lose to the Atlanta Falcons 21 to 44 in the NFC playoff game. Packers lose the game in the first quarter Two major plays that put the Falcons in a position to dominate the game. First play with 5:34 on the clock Mason Crosby # 2 attempted a 41 yard field goal which is no good it is wide to the right. which left 3 points on the field. Second play in the 2nd quarter Green Bay 0 Falcons 10 with 11:11 on the clock 1 and 10 ATL on the 23 yard line shot gun to Aaron Ripkowski left guard to ATL 11 for 12 yards J. Collins rip the ball from Ripkowski hands to cause a fumble and recovered by J. Collins for a touch back. The Momentum of the Green Bay packers was very low its like all the air was let out of their game and the Dirty Bird started two Flap their wings all over the field. The Falcons could do no wrong every pass that Mattie Ice Matt Ryan put up was caught by # 11 Juilo Jones and Mohamed Sanu # 12

The Atlanta Falcons had celebrities on the field like Usher, Ludacris, Dwight Howard, and more. the fans were pumped up and the Dirty Bird was in rare form in the Dirty South Black Folks having fun.

