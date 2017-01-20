Root-Pike WIN Appoints Officers to Board of Directors

Greetings! Please join us in welcoming two newly appointed officers to our Board of Directors. Jim Small, our newest Board member, joined in October of 2016 and was appointed to the position of Treasurer shortly thereafter. He is a partner at Maller Peterson LLC, a local CPA firm, that provides accounting and tax services to small- and mid- size businesses. Jim and his wife, Michelle, enjoy outdoor activities with their four sons, Cullen, Shea, Cody & Cameron, fishing and hunting in Wisconsin. One of their sons, Cameron, works as a chemist and worked on the Pike River restoration in the Village of Mount Pleasant for two years when he was a Carthage College undergraduate. Jim put his passion into words when he stated, “I wanted to become more involved in the restoration of our rivers and Lake Michigan to leave a legacy for future generations to enjoy.” Joshua Sopczak joined the Board in May of 2015 and was appointed to the position of Vice President at the January 2017 Board meeting. He serves as a commercial lender through Tri City National Bank in Racine and has provided the organization with his experience in networking, finance and marketing. Living in the Root River watershed with his wife, Suzanne, and children, Lily & Lukas, his passions surround outdoor activities and volunteering though local efforts. “I am honored to accept the nomination for Vice President in order to ensure the continued sustainability of Root-Pike WIN and the progression of the implementation of the watershed restoration plans. Our successes of today stand for the generations of tomorrow,” voiced Josh following his appointment. Thank you, gentlemen, for your commitment to our work to restore, protect and sustain the ecosystems of the Root-Pike basin watersheds. Sincerely, Dave Giordano

Our mission is to protect, restore, sustain the Root-Pike basin watersheds. Email Dave or reach him directly at 262-496-2199. Executive Director