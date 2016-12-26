StartSmart Now Helping Spanish-Speaking Entrepreneurs

StartSmart, the online tool to guide Milwaukee-based entrepreneurs launching new enterprises, is now active on the City of Milwaukee’s website in both English and Spanish.

Alderman Terry L. Witkowski and Alderman José G. Pérez – members of Milwaukee’s Local Business Action Team (LBAT) – said they are very pleased to have StartSmart available to the city’s Spanish-speaking population.

“Reducing red tape and obstacles for those interested in starting new businesses in Milwaukee should benefit every sector of our population, including our Spanish-speaking entrepreneurs,” Alderman Witkowski said. “Streamlining our processes not only benefits Spanish-speaking business enterprises, but the city as a whole, too.”

“This is a tremendously helpful tool to help engage and support our Spanish-speaking business owners, and I will be spreading the word about StartSmart’s features to businesses and constituents going forward,” Alderman Pérez said.

Mayor Tom Barrett said StartSmart will help Hispanic entrepreneurs get a quick start in the city’s bustling (primarily) Spanish speaking areas.

“In recent years, as Milwaukee’s Hispanic population grows, we’ve seen a significant increase in the number of Hispanic entrepreneurs who are establishing businesses in Milwaukee,” Mayor Barrett said. “The Spanish-language version of StartSmart will serve the needs of these start-ups, helping them to get up and running quickly.”

Please go to milwaukee.gov/StartSmart to access the English and Spanish-language versions of StartSmart.

The City of Milwaukee recently received a $50,000 award from the Small Business Administration (SBA) for winning the “Startup in a Day Competition.” This competition, which was created by the SBA and announced by President Obama in 2015, is an initiative to help U.S. cities simplify the process and paperwork required to start a business so entrepreneurs can launch and grow their businesses in less time and at a lower cost. The city’s platform that won this competition – StartSmart – was officially unveiled at a news conference on September 14.

Head of the U.S. Small Business Administration, Maria Contreras-Sweet, was joined at the news conference by Mayor Tom Barrett, Deputy Commissioner for the Department of City Development, Martha Brown and Alderman Witkowski.

StartSmart will initially focus on the new business types opened most frequently in Milwaukee, but will add additional business in the coming months. The new tool is also part of the City Clerk’s Red Tape Rescue program, which was itself inspired by the LBAT. Championed by Alderman Witkowski in March, 2016, LBAT was composed of a group of city officials and local business leaders who worked to streamline the city’s permitting, licensing and inspection process to make it more user-friendly for small and locally-owned businesses. Alderman Jim Bohl also served on this team.

Under the Red Tape Rescue program the City Clerk’s Office has developed instructional videos. The videos help explain the licensing process and requirements for certain license types. The videos are also available in English and Spanish and can be found on the License Division website (http://city.milwaukee.gov/cityclerk/license) under the Clerk Notes Instructional Video Series link. The video series continues to expand to include other licensing topics and license types.