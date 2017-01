But what we are trying to do is blow all

The hate away. We are young, black, white, and

Mixed, doing things to help our fellow kids.

Our goal is to decrease the amount

Of homeless youth, by helping them

Get jobs and stay in school, just think

This problem could change if you

Helped too. We may be young and that

Doesn’t last forever, but we are here to stay. . .

Just call us STEP TOGETHER!

~Gwen

Changing the world may be cliche,