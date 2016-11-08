Teaching Black Entrepreneurs How to “Buy The Block” — New Program Makes Real Estate Investing Easier Than Ever!

THE BLACK AND MINORITY BUSINESS BLOG

Having successfully launched Buy Black Economics (the World’s Largest Digital Info Product Store dedicated to Black Businesses) as well as numerous other ventures, Lynn Da is excited to announce the creation of Buy The Block, an initiative that will allow individuals and groups to pool funds, share knowledge, and vote on properties in which to invest!

Making real estate investing easier for Black entrepreneurs

As the name suggests, Buy The Block is a web-based platform that is geared towards making investing in real estate easier. It presents an opportunity to invest with other connected investors, and provides the added benefit of giving each investor individual ownership in the block.

Buy The Block is currently crowdfunding to take its operations to the next phase, through the development and deployment of a website and mobile app. The campaign can be found on Indiegogo via the following link: www.indiegogo.com/projects/buytheblock-a-space-to-invest-with-your-peers-realestate-community/#/



With a good number of Black Americans lacking access to viable real estate investment opportunities, Lynn views Buy The Block as the most logical step towards becoming better real estate investors/owners. Once adequately capitalized, the website and mobile app will empower users to start investing, having fun, and building wealth; as a vibrant and interconnected community.

Taking real estate investing to a whole new level

“Buy The Block has been created to help my people invest. Our vision is to change investing from confusing and frustrating, to an accessible and enjoyable social experience,” said Lynn, concept developer for Buy The Block. “We want to create a new generation of connected investors who feel informed, empowered, and confident. The launch of our website and mobile app will certainly take group investing to a whole new level,” Lynn added.

Since 2010, Lynn has created an array of notable projects such as BBNomics.com (a Black business crowdfunding site), 2MillionJobs.com (a Black business jobs initiative), and Buy Black Economics Investment Group.

Buy The Block is the most recent social marketing concept from of the Cincinnati-based female entrepreneur. With one month left to raise $60,000 – for website and mobile app development – Lynn is confident that the community will unite to fully support this effort!

“Ultimately, by making a contribution to this campaign, you are helping Buy The Block reach the goal of creating a platform for our community to acquire and develop real estate” Lynn Da concluded.