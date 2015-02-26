This Week In Black History: The First Black Woman To Receive An M.D.

By –Blackdoctor.org
Who knew that the history of healthcare started with a Black Woman? While many know about Dr. Vivian Thomas and Dr. Charles Drew, many don’t know about Dr. Rebecca Lee Crumpler.
Rebecca Lee was born free in 1831 in Delaware, and was raised by her aunt in Pennsylvania. Growing up, her aunt quickly became her inspiration, as she attended to neighbors when they were sick and was compassionate in providing health care to others.
Throughout the 1850’s, Crumpler worked as a nurse in Massachusetts, and after being noticed by supervisors early on, she was recommended the New England Female Medical College in Boston, where she attended classes and graduated on Feb. 24, 1864, becoming the first African American woman to receive a Doctorate of Medicine degree.
Dr. Crumpler worked as a general probationer in Boston for various families, and at the end of the Civil War in 1865 she relocated to Richmond, Virginia to treat the newly freed slaves who needed urgent looking after.
Crumpler’s loving nature and generous reputation was widely recognized in the black community for years. She returned to Joy Street in Beacon Hill, Boston with her husband in 1869, where she spent the rest of her days providing help and nutritional advice to impoverished women and children.
She also published the Book of Medical Discourses in 1883. Crumpler passed away in 1895, but her achievements and legacy live on forever, remaining an idol and a role model for black physicians, women, and aspiring children, proving anything is possible with hard work and discipline.
In her honor, two women doctors founded the Rebecca Lee Society in 1989, which is committed to supporting black women physicians.
H. Lee Price says
PHOTO IS NOT DR CRUMPLER
See: Drexel University school of medicine.
“No photos or other images survive of Dr. Crumpler. The little we know about her comes from the introduction to her book, a remarkable mark of her achievements as a physician and medical writer in a time when very few African Americans were able to gain admittance to medical college, let alone publish. Her book is one of the very first medical publications by an African American.”- National Institute of Health
“Although “no photos or other images” of Rebecca survive [1] a Boston Globe article described her this way. “She is a very pleasant and intellectual woman and an indefatigable church worker. Dr. Crumpler is 59 or 60 years of age, tall and straight, with light brown skin and gray hair.”[23] A drawing of Arthur Crumpler, however, has survived. It appears in the feature article about him previously cited. Rebecca Crumpler died on March 9, 1895 and is buried at the Fairview Cemetery near her residence in Hyde Park.[24][25] She was survived by her husband, Arthur, who died in Boston in 1910.”[26][27]