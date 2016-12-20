WE’RE HIRING!!!

We are looking for Customer Technical Service Advisors. We offer full time, permanent employment, located at 11301 W Lake Park Dr. You can earn between $27,000-$36,000 per year to start! We have more great things to offer too; paid training, benefits after 3 months, vacation entitlement in the first year, incentives and career opportunities. Our hours run from 7am until 10:30pm and employees could be scheduled for any time within those hours. Our highest staffing falls in the evenings and weekend. We are growing! We will be looking to hire over 100 employees over the next few months. We promote from within, so now is the time to get your foot in the door.

How would you like to work with the latest and coolest technology and earn some great money at the same time? You could be providing support for one of the biggest brands in the world. As long as you like working in close-knit teams, you can handle a fast-paced, fun environment and you’re eager to help people, we want to talk to you!

We answer incoming calls from product users who are having trouble with their device and need someone to lean on. Calls are generally of an informational nature, but you will have to do some listening to understand what’s going on, some basic troubleshooting or conduct research – pretty cool stuff! Need more challenge? We also have many opportunities for

advancement. Since you will be supporting one of the top technology brands in the world, we use a database to help with problem tracking and resolution. But don’t worry, we will teach you all of that.

So what do you need?