WeSeeYou: First Black-Owned Yoga Studio Opens In New Orleans

Sandria M. Washington –Blackdoctor.org

In December 2015, Adrianne “Ajax” Jackson created a GoFundMe campaign to help bring her dream of owning a yoga studio to life. A year later, Jackson is successfully sharing the healing art of yoga with the New Orleans community and its many visitors inside of Magnolia Yoga Studio. Magnolia Yoga Studio is the first Black-owned yoga studio in New Orleans.

“I’m doing my best to uphold that honor and to hopefully inspire people to check it out and see what it’s all about,” Jackson said in a recent video feature from WDSU News.

After moving to New Orleans a few years ago, the California native and 12 year yoga practitioner saw the need for more diverse representation in the yoga room, particularly more teachers of color and full-figured women.

Jackson also wanted to help people like her parents.

“My father was diabetic with high blood pressure. He suffered from a stroke, amputations, had a lot of medication; and my mother suffered from cancer twice and migraines on a regular basis.”

