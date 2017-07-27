10 NFL Players Convinced by 12-Year-Old Entrepreneur to Invest $810k Into Her Lemonade Business

Young and on the grind! If only everyone was able to do what this little girl did, the world would be filled with smart young entrepreneurs.

You’ve seen her on t.v, you’ve probably even tasted her delicious creation. Now, she is officially supported by some very special people.

12-year-old, Mikaila Ulmer, convinced 10 NFL football players to invest $810k in her lemonade business now called Me & the Bees Lemonade. Since the tender age of 4, Ulmer has been branding her lemonade business.

Her story was that she got stung by a bee at the age of 4 and after her grandmother sent her a cooking book that included the youngster’s favorite flaxseed lemonade. Later, she then decided that she would make good of her bee injury and use their honey in her lemonade along with other natural ingredients like flaxseed and peppermint.

In the past few months, Mikaila has been featured on many talk shows like Good Morning America, Shark Tank, 20/20, CNBC, and NBC News. According to Blacknews.com, she has also been featured in Black Enterprise Magazine and Food Network Magazine, was invited to the White House to meet the Obamas, and has more than 50,000 followers and fans on social media.

“We look for companies that match our main focus of developing a good product, but are also good people and do it for the right reasons. It’s more than about money to us. We believe that investing in small Black businesses is extremely important.” -Arian Foster, one of the NFL investors

Foster is not the only one investing. Other players include Glover Quin (of the Detroit Lions), Duane Brown (of the Houston Texans), Jonathan Grimes (of the Houston Texans) and Omar Bolden (of the Denver Broncos).

Fortunate enough for the young lady, she has gone on to win a $60K investment from Daymond John on Shark Tank, and landed a 62-store Whole Foods deal

She aspires to conveniently make her drinks more widely available in grocery stores and also around the world.

Kudos to you Ms. Makaila Ulmer!!

