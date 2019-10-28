100 Youth March

Saturday was one if the more chilly days of the year, but that did not stop Trinika Walker from carrying out her March.

The city has been plagued with violence lately, and the victims too define have been children.

Sponsored by the office of violence prevention , the March was set as a “100 youth” against violence. They would march boldly down the streets of 20th and north avenue, and the surrounding blocks. Atleast 70 youth showed out carrying signs mostly red to signify being alert, as Walker explained to me the message was loud and clear.

“I wanted to show the city that youth are ready for a change too.” Walker explained to me as her motivation behind the event. “I wanted to show the city that youth are ready for a change too.” Walker explained to me as her motivation behind the event.

Children from all walks of life and backgrounds came out in cold weather. Keeping warm by dancing to the music playing at the events starting point, the back of the St Ann’s Center.

Positive event where I saw the passion and hurt in the children’s eyes. Let us protect our children and each other.