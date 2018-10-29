10th Annual Film Festival Comes to Milwaukee

Wakanda forever! One of the more memorable phrases from the box office smash hit Black Panther. The film became the 10thhighest grossing film of all time, and the third highest in the U.S. box office. Directed by Ryan Coogler, it became the 2ndhighest grossing movie by an African American filmmaker. Holding the top spot is F. Gary Gray, who directed the most recent installment of the Fast and Furious franchise Fate of the Furious. With budgets of 200 million and beyond, the two films well exceeded both profit goals, and the average film making budget of approximately 100 million dollars.

In contrast, Independent films spend an average of 750 thousand dollars on films total. While on the rise, the number of independent filmmakers are still small, with the number African American creators being even less common.

The Milwaukee 10thannual film festival took place on October 18th running until November 1st. The event highlights independent film makers of all genres and ethnic representation. A group called Black Lens Milwaukee focuses on films made by African Americans in an effort to bring more exposure to up and coming film makers.

There were a number of films being played; I had to liberty to see one titled, a boy. a girl, a dream. The film featured the hit series Power star Omari Hardwick, and talented actress Megan Good who has appeared in numerous movies and television shows. Hardwick played a graduate of USC named Cass, who was at a crossroads in his professional life.

Resorting to a life of club promotion, he quickly gets lost in Los Angeles night life becoming a heavy drinker. He then meets Frida (played by Good) and they instantly feel chemistry. Going through emotions of self doubt, confused romanticism, and happiness to name a few, the story quickly takes you on a heart pounding emotional rollercoaster from start to finish. Created by Qasim Basir the film showcased both the talents of the actors and Basir a must see film for any one who has ever experienced a place of stagnation in their personal or professional life.