11-Year Old Black Kid Trading on Stock Market Nominated For Black Enterprise Award

Charlotte, NC (BlackNews.com) — Barely standing 5 feet tall, 11-year old day trader, Christon “The Truth” Jones is on a mission to help 1,000 people become successful. And he does it one stock at a time. Yes! He’s a day trader on the U.S. Stock Market, and the CEO of Return On Investment, LLC.

At the age of 8, Truth faced off with his own bullies and penned his first book, The Win Within, to help other kids. He made $5,000 in 90 days by peddling his book door to door.

A bestselling author by the age of 10, Truth’s investor students of his Truth Success Series, an online mastermind course, include adults who want to soak up his wisdom. His success has garnered him both national and international attention.

For example, residing in Germany with his military mom, Truth is on his way to Charlotte, NC on June 8, 2018 to hopefully accept the Black Enterprise Teenpreneur of the Year Award. Plus, as a skillful keynote speaker, he has already addressed audiences on three different continents.

#TruthsTake on what inspired him

At nine years old, home-schooled Truth caught a story of a 14-year old investor who made $50,000 and he was instantly bitten by the investor-bug. His mom took an investing class; Truth soaked it all in; and a bonafide investor (whose mom still needs to make his actual trades for him) was born.

#TruthsTake on buying stock

“It’s much more fun to buy stuff when you know you own part of the company so I like to splurge on X-Box games and of course Amazon is my first choice when my mom has to order stuff.”

So what’s his secret to how he earned $10,000 in just a few short months of day trading?

#TruthsTake on discovering the T.R.U.T.H. about investing

T – Tap 20 companies that you really like. Be sure to choose companies in which you already buy their stuff.

R – Research these companies and find everything you can. Read AND watch the news.

U – Understand the company’s historical data. How has it been performing in the past? There could be key indicators to predict its future performance.

T – Trade AFTER closing. Day trading can be an emotional roller coaster. Sleep on it and trade the next day.

H – Have an entry & exit strategy. Know what your bottom line numbers are, to determine when you will buy the stock and when you have hit your profit number so you get out. And stick to it!



