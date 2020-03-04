113 Individuals to Become Citizens at March 5 Ceremony at MATC’s Downtown Milwaukee Campus

The Milwaukee U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) office, along with Milwaukee Area Technical College and the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, will host a naturalization ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at MATC’s Downtown Milwaukee Campus in Cooley Auditorium on the second floor of the M Building, 1015 N. 6th St.

A total of 113 individuals representing 31 countries will take the Oath of Allegiance and become U.S. citizens. A federal judge will preside.

Valencia Brown, MATC director of community education, will welcome the guests and Dr. Mohammad Dakwar, MATC vice president of learning, will deliver remarks. Kay Leopold, field office director, USCIS Milwaukee Field Office, will lead the pledge of allegiance and offer the motion to accept the new citizens.

