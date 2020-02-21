12 Women Honored as Milwaukee SHEroes at Milwaukee Rep

MILWAUKEE REPERTORY THEATER

Honors 12 Milwaukee SHEroes During Eclipsed

Dr. Lisa Edwards, Kai Gardner, Crystal Hearvey, Itzel Hernandez, Dasha Kelly, Katie Avila Loughmiller, Shayvon McCullum, Tina Nixon, Shavonda Sisson, JohnRaé Stowers, May Yer Thao and Diana Vang Brostoff

February 21, 2020 – (Milwaukee) Milwaukee Repertory Theater is thrilled to honor 12 Milwaukee SHEroes during the run of Eclipsed, March 3 -29, 2020. A Milwaukee SHEro is a woman* of color who exemplifies the values of dedication to one’s community, collaboration and sisterhood. Milwaukee Rep received over 100 nominations, which an outside selection committee including Milwaukee Rep employees and community members, picked the following 12 candidates honored as Milwaukee SHEroes. All 12 women are doing their part to better the Milwaukee community.

Dr. Lisa Edwards , Professor, Director of Counselor Education; Coordinator of Clinical Mental Health Counseling Program at Marquette University

*Women/she- we recognize the limiting nature of the binary use of women. We are explicit in being radically inclusive to those on the gender spectrum who claim identities outside of that binary; trans, non-binary, gender non-conforming, gender queer/fluid are always welcome.

“These women embody values that everyone should aspire to obtain. Their bodies of work represent the richness that Milwaukee has to offer and crosses multiple disciplines and professions including arts and culture, medicine, nonprofit, academia and much more,” said Community Engagement Director Leah Harris. “This campaign has solidified my belief that women are continuing to do the work and be the backbones of many different communities. Milwaukee Rep’s mission calls upon us to ignite positive change in our community and I believe this is one way we are doing just that. It is even sweeter that this aligns so perfectly with our production of Eclipsed and so many traits you see in the characters onstage are mirrored in our own Milwaukee SHEroes!”

Milwaukee SHEroes will be honored at the opening night of Eclipsed on March 6, 2020 and their work will be highlighted during the month of March. Follow along on Milwaukee Rep’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @MilwRep for updates.

Eclipsed, written by Black Panther star Danai Gurira, is a play about five extraordinary women and their tale of hope and resilience set in the midst of the Liberian Civil War. Drawing on reserves of wit and compassion, these defiant women ask: when the fog of battle lifts, could a different destiny emerge. Nominated for six Tony Awards, including Best Play, Eclipsed has been called “rare and powerful” by The New York Times and “a must-see production” by New York Magazine.

Eclipsed features a cast of five extraordinary women including Ashleigh Awusie (Kasimir & Karoline, The Gate Theatre in London) as Wife #2, Nancy Moricette (The Convert, The Public Theater) as Rita, Jacqueline Nwabueze (Measure for Measure, Public Theater Mobile Unit) as Wife #1, Matty Sangare (Brooklyn College )as Wife #4, and Nigerian-born, Milwaukee-raised actress Sola Thompson (La La La Strada, Proboscis Theatre) as Wife #3.

Eclipsed is directed by Associate Artistic Director May Adrales (In The Heights, Milwaukee Rep) with set design by Collette Pollard (The Chinese Lady, Milwaukee Rep), costume design by Kara Harmon (Steel Magnolias, Guthrie Theater) lighting design by Annie Wiegand (I Was Most Alive With You, Playwrights Horizons), sound design by Fan Zhang (Paris, Atlantic Theater Co), voice and text coaching by Judith Moreland (Poor Yella Rednecks, South Coast Rep), stage management by Kimberly Carolus and assistant director 2019/20 EPR Kelsey Robins.

Eclipsed is sponsored by WE Energies, Executive Producers Jackie Herd-Barber, Michael Barber and Judy Hansen with Associate ProducersCatherine and Buddy Robinson. Milwaukee Rep is sponsored in part by UPAF.

Eclipsed runs March 3 – 29, 2020 in the Quadracci Powerhouse. Opening night is set for Friday, March 6 at 8pm. Purchase tickets atwww.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.

For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.

About Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Milwaukee Rep is the largest performing arts organization in Wisconsin welcoming nearly 300,000 people at 700 performances of 15 productions a season in the Patty & Jay Baker Theater Complex featuring three unique performance venues– the Quadracci Powerhouse, Stiemke Studio and Stackner Cabaret. For over six decades, Milwaukee Rep has been a centerpiece of Milwaukee’s vibrant arts and cultural scene with productions ranging from Broadway musicals to Shakespeare to American Classics and New Works that are entertaining, inclusive and impactful. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Mark Clements and Executive Director Chad Bauman, Milwaukee Repertory Theater ignites positive change in the cultural, social, and economic vitality of its community by creating world-class theater experiences that entertain, provoke, and inspire meaningful dialogue among an audience representative of Milwaukee’s rich diversity.