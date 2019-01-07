19 Years, 213 Days: Kalan Haywood II and the History of January 4th

On January 4th1969, the Congressional Black Caucus was formed by a group of African American Politicians. The group comprised of members from the House of Representatives, was first called the Democratic Select Committee. Its members included a power house of names, including Shirley Chisholm, who just a year before on January 3rd, made history by becoming the first African American Woman to be elected to Congress. Further back in history on February 14 1920, decision makers converged in Kansas Missouri the Negro National League of baseball.

Historic moments for African Americans as well as the nation, but we are not done adding to it. January 4th will forever be a day of first and historic events, as the tradition continued right here in the city of Milwaukee.

January 4th2019 Kalan Haywood II, an African American teenager was sworn in as our state’s youngest legislature. At 19 years and 213 days, he effectively achieved a goal that he set in place at just 8 years old. Haywood has already served as the President of the City Youth Council.

“Four words: Determined, energized, grateful, and humble.” Words from Haywood, who plans to focus on education, safety and economic development.

The Milwaukee King Alum had the support of statewide executives including, recently elected Lt Governor Mandela Barnes with smiles said

”This is truly something that is truly remarkable.”

The special ceremony was held at Cardinal Stritch, fitting as Haywood is a student of the University.

Many gathered to show support of the young man who could just as easily at 19, be a part of another statistic in our city, because at 19 unfortunately many of our youth are stealing cars. Let the determination of Mr. Haywood inspire others to reach for their dreams, and not possessions that are not theirs. Salute to a positive future!