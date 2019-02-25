Milwaukee is a city on the move in more ways than one. So many people have been fiercely chasing their dreams, whether young or seasoned. Milwaukee is becoming a place full of entrepreneurs and dream chasers that deserve recognition. This week the very 1st Annual MULA Awards happened at the Pfister Hotel, downtown. The MULA awards was designed to highlight Milwaukee’s talents and skills while celebrating each other’s accomplishments, annually.

The award show brings a positive light to the city. This ceremony highlights those working hard, giving their consumers an opportunity to show their appreciation through votes. The nominees categories stretch from Best Chef, Best Barber, Best Designer, Best Nail Tech, to Best Podcasts, Best DJ, Best Boutique, Best Fashion Designer and so much more.

As Steph Crosley, Reggie SmoothazButta, and Kelly Kelz host the night, many of Milwaukee’s best fill the room in such a beautiful type of way. They brought the city out to say the least. Dressed in black tie attire, so many people were in the building and it was nothing but good vibes.

Whether you came to network, support someone, or receive an award, the show was a great time. Many of the award winners took pride in receiving their well deserved recognition. There were Milwaukee legends all over the building.

One thing that stuck out to me was the manner in which the awards were received. Many of the winners received their awards respectfully, giving props where they were due, encouraging others to keep working and even sharing their best advice. They encouraged the other nominees. That was touching. In our city, we often hear about the beef, he say/she say, haters, but that clearly was not the case.

I want to give a shout out to the hosts of the show. You all did an incredible job representing our city, highlighting amazing people doing amazing works. I was blessed to be in the building on such a beautiful night. We need so much more of this so my hat goes off to you Reggie Brown, Steph Crosley, and Kelly Kelz.

Much love.