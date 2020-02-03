1st Round of Finalist Announced For Gospelfest 2020!

A Curtis Farrow is bringing his first ever Gospel Fest To Milwaukee at the Fiserv Forum. For those unfamiliar, Farrow is of course the director of the famous McDonald’s Gospel fest that happens around the year In different states. The fest will give local talent a chance to perform on stage at the with huge names in gospel music. Auditions were held last week, and Sunday evening the first list of finalist were announced. The festival will take place on April 10th were these artist can be seen, as well as other who will be announced by February 10th. Congratulations to those announced, and good look to those still awaiting the word. I provided a few pictures of the finalist names, for a full list visit their Facebook page.