20-0! Meet The Atonement Lutheran Girls Basketball Team

The pain and shock of the lost of Kobe, and Gigi Bryant still lingers in the hearts of many. His daughter only 13 years old was already considered a phenom, rightfully so her dad was considered the greatest. While we can’t do anything to bring them back, we can love on and appreciate some of our own young talent who are close in her age right in the city.

Heard the names Jazz Smith, Jayla Rankin or Keona McGee? How about Madison Reid, Lauren Wigley, Jaraya Smith, or Amaya Hotchkiss? They are some of the heart beats of the Atonement Lutheran Girls Basketball, that currently sits at a mind boggling 20-0!

As it is a middle school, the girls are all in grades 6th through 8th, but they play like high schoolers. In fact players like Jazz Smith and Keona McGee are averaging over 14 points a game. Lead by Head Coach Taylor Chladek, and Assistant Coach Kelli Johnson, the girls have all been a part of the schools A team since 6th grade I’m the court, and more importantly “A team” off the court, as all the girls are honor roll or Deans list students. The team has one more tournament this week before qualifying for state and national play. The team is also raising money for the trips, contact the school for more information. Please support this great team of players before they make it big. Great job young ladies and coaching staff.