20 Plus Year Later: Our Next Generation Organization Continues To Nurture Our Community

Since it’s inception in 1992, Out Next Generation has supported thousands of students in the heart of Milwaukee. Through tutoring, learning enrichment programs, and social Support, they have successfullyserved thousands of students. It’s CEO Latoya Sykes has a the heart from the children, and where others may loose passion of the years, hers continues to grow. Her committed to the community engagement is evident and the hiring of Jonathan Burrell as the, Community Partner Coordinator. The positions ensures the connection the community remains strong, and like programs like their, homework club, high school connection programs, and summer camps are well advertises. At the end of February they held their first ever black history program, was high success among the youth as they got to act, do poetry and so much much in front of their peers and families.