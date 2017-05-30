2017 Anniversary Registration

2017 Anniversary RegistrationMay 30, 2017 By MCJAtlanta Leave a Comment 2017 Anniversary Reservations Name* First Last Address* Street Address Address Line 2 City State / Province / Region ZIP / Postal Code Email* Single Seat(s) Price: $90.00 Quantity: Reserved Table Price: $1,500.00 Quantity: Reserved full table of 8Reserved Company Table Price: $2,500.00 Quantity: Reserved Table of 8 with Company Logo on all materialsGold Sponsor Price: $5,000.00 Quantity: Reserved Table of 8 Brand Inclusion on Print Ads Brand Inclusion on Website Homepage Brand Inclusion on Event Banner Brand Inclusion within Event Gala Program Book Recognition as Sponsor During ProgramDiamond Sponsor Price: $7,500.00 Quantity: Reserved Table of 8 Brand Inclusion on Print Ads Brand Inclusion on Website Homepage Brand Inclusion on Event Banner Brand Inclusion within Event Gala Program Book Recognition as Sponsor During Program Brand Inclusion on Promotional Poster Brand Inclusion on B-Weekly Email Blasts Introduction at Gala Reception One (1) Skirted Display Table in Lobby Power Point Slide with Branding at EventTitle/Presenting Sponsor Price: $10,000.00 Quantity: Reserved Table of 8 Brand Inclusion on Print Ads Brand Inclusion on Website Homepage Brand Inclusion on Event Banner Brand Inclusion within Event Gala Program Book Recognition as Sponsor During Program Brand Inclusion on Promotional Poster Brand Inclusion on B-Weekly Email Blasts Introduction at Gala Reception One (1) Skirted Display Table in Lobby Power Point Slide with Branding at Event Name Prominently Positioned on All Communications as a Partner Facebook Posting about CompanyTest Field Price: $1.00 Quantity:
Leave a Reply