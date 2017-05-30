Milwaukee Community Journal

Wisconsin's Largest African American Newspaper

2017 Anniversary Registration

2017 Anniversary Reservations

  • Price: $90.00 Quantity:
  • Price: $1,500.00 Quantity:
    Reserved full table of 8
  • Price: $2,500.00 Quantity:
    Reserved Table of 8 with Company Logo on all materials
  • Price: $5,000.00 Quantity:
    Reserved Table of 8 Brand Inclusion on Print Ads Brand Inclusion on Website Homepage Brand Inclusion on Event Banner Brand Inclusion within Event Gala Program Book Recognition as Sponsor During Program
  • Price: $7,500.00 Quantity:
    Reserved Table of 8 Brand Inclusion on Print Ads Brand Inclusion on Website Homepage Brand Inclusion on Event Banner Brand Inclusion within Event Gala Program Book Recognition as Sponsor During Program Brand Inclusion on Promotional Poster Brand Inclusion on B-Weekly Email Blasts Introduction at Gala Reception One (1) Skirted Display Table in Lobby Power Point Slide with Branding at Event
  • Price: $10,000.00 Quantity:
    Reserved Table of 8 Brand Inclusion on Print Ads Brand Inclusion on Website Homepage Brand Inclusion on Event Banner Brand Inclusion within Event Gala Program Book Recognition as Sponsor During Program Brand Inclusion on Promotional Poster Brand Inclusion on B-Weekly Email Blasts Introduction at Gala Reception One (1) Skirted Display Table in Lobby Power Point Slide with Branding at Event Name Prominently Positioned on All Communications as a Partner Facebook Posting about Company
  • Price: $1.00 Quantity:

