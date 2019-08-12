2019 Greek Weekend

The NPHC (National Pan-Hellenic Council) is composed of 9 of the biggest African American Fraternities and sororities called the divine 9. The council which was founded on the campus of Howard University in 1930, has served as a governing body to address mutual concerns within all 9 fraternities and sororities, as well as A catalyst to inspire and initiate change in the African American community.

This past weekend they hosted their Much anticipated Greek Weekend, full of excitement.

The Weekend started with a happy hour mixer at Friday August 9th at XO Cocktail Parlor, followed by a clean up Saturday, and day party at Skybox sports bar. The weekend needed at the annual picnic which took place at Kern park on Sunday. I stopped by to see a wave of people all representing their organizations colors in a prideful manner. I was impressed to see how fashionable they were as well, as I took a picture of Dr. Angelica Weary and Ms Will, who both creatively represented their organization Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

The food was also amazing as they had plenty of it! Congratulations for another year!