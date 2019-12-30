2020 Affirmations

And just like that; we are less than 48 hours away from the new year. 2019 was absolutely incredible for some and terrible for others. Some people lost loved ones dear to their heart. Some gained a member to their family. Some people “leveled up” and some took losses. Either way a great way to go into the new year is speaking great things into the atmosphere.

Speaking positive affirmations daily can attract great things into your life. Whether scientifically or biblically proven, it works. Hearing positive words programs your mind to believe it. When you believe it you achieve it.

So without any further ado let’s get to it:

I am worthy

I am enough

I am strong

I welcome peace into my life

I welcome love into the atmosphere

I love myself

I care for others

I am grateful

I am blessed

I am healthy, energetic, and optimistic

I am wealthy

I am surrounded by people who love me

I am kind

I was born with purpose

I thrive everywhere I go

Blessings are finding me

I attract money

Success is mine

I feel secure

I trust myself

I make better decisions

I am growing

I am a phenomenal parent

I give freely

I am healed

I forgive others

I forgive myself

I am free

I am happy

I am confident

I am beautiful

I have more than I need

I am at peace with my past

Helping others brings me joy

I am successful

My business is successful

My family is well

This is my year

I welcome elevation into my life

I welcome support

I am bold

I am courageous

I am worthy of happiness

I deserve to be happy

I deserve the best

I am my best

I am better

I am all that I need to be

I am content with what I have

I am greatness

I see abundance everywhere