2020 Grief Support Groups Open to All in Milwaukee and Racine

Ascension at Home provides grief support to everyone in the community, regardless of their involvement with hospice prior to the death of their loved one.

Our grief support groups are monthly adult gatherings for individuals and families who have experienced the death of a loved one. These gatherings provide a caring community for learning about grief, finding support, sharing memories, and identifying feelings.

Milwaukee: Second and Fourth Tuesday of each month, 2 – 3:30 p.m. at Brookfield Public Library (Harnischfeger Activity Room), 1900 N. Calhoun Road in Brookfield.

Racine: Third Tuesday of each month, 2 – 3:30 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 9122 Durand Avenue in Sturtevant.

Franklin: Third Tuesday of each month, 4:30 – 6 p.m. at Franklin Public Library, 9151 W. Loomis Road in Franklin.

There is no fee to attend, no pre-registration is required and all adults are welcome. For more information on this and other grief support opportunities, please contact Colson Leach, Bereavement Coordinator at 800-304-7837.

About Ascension at Home

Ascension at Home delivers compassionate, high-quality, patient-centered healthcare services, including home health, infusion therapy and hospice in Wisconsin and six other states. Our comprehensive home health services are reimbursed by Medicare, Medicaid and commercial payors. To learn more about Ascension at Home, please visit www.ascensionathome.com or call 866-740-1166.