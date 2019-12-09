2020 the Year of the Win

Here we are once again at the end of the year. Thanksgiving has passed and Christmas is approaching. Shortly thereafter it’s safe to say that New Year’s is right around the corner.

A new year is on the way. Granted you probably have big plans lined up for the new year, but what is something that you plan to do to self improve? Have you thought about it?

Have you thought about what you would like to change about you? Have you thought about what you want to work for? What needs to change next year? What needs to be done differently?

Most people scream about their goals for the new year but partially get them done. But not you. This year, you got this. This year what needs to be done will get done. This year you will start or start planning properly for your business. This year you will go back to school. This year you will make more money.

This year you will pull the greatness out of you. But as easy as this sounds, it can only be done under certain circumstances.

Create a Clear Plan

Planning is essential to life. A lot of times things that never get planned never get done. Planning gives you the opportunity to execute. It keeps you on your feet and ahead of the game. Someone once said, “If you fail to plan you plan to fail.” That is the truth. It’s easy to give up on something you never visualized or strategized to make happen.

Get Around the Right People

Seasons are everything. They happen like nobody’s business. Nonetheless it’s important for you to keep the right kind of people in your space next year. If you really want to accomplish your goals get around some goal accomplishers. Get around some people that can hold you accountable and encourage you through their own journey. These people will help you along the way and they should be able to offer wisdom or assistance.

Find Your Favorite Podcast

Podcast, you say? Yes, podcast. Podcast are incredibly powerful. They can easily bring so much value to your lifestyle. They typically are informative and extremely motivating; it could be to teach you things you don’t know or just keep your head in the game. They’re perfect because you don’t always have to sit and watch. You can just turn them on in the car, at the gym, or even just at home while cleaning. Podcast help keep your mind right where it needs to be. So begin to find your favorite podcast and listen on a regular basis.

Read

Many people struggle to find the time to read. With Facebook and other social media platforms, people get caught up in reading statuses instead of actual books, articles, and other good reads. Reading is essential for progression. It’s part of learning. Anything your willing to do you should be willing to read about.

Self Care

This year take care of yourself better. Plan spa days and date yourself. Do some things that you absolutely love to do. Treat you right. Hold yourself accountable but nurture yourself. Love yourself. Try new things with yourself.

Of course the list could go on but the moral of the story is this is your year. You have to take control. You have to do a bit of planning. You have to let some things and maybe some people go. You have to stay focused. You have to do what’s best for you and you will see change come 2020. It’s never too late to live for a better you.