25 Affordable Christmas Gifts

Christmas is less than 10 days away and everyone’s out doing last minute shopping for friends, family, co workers and loved ones. It’s a beautiful thing to see. But what matters most is giving meaningful gifts that fit into your budget! No one wants to continue to be broke after Christmas but if we don’t take a deeper look into our finances that’s exactly where we will find ourselves this year. It’s not always about the price of the gift, it’s the thought and intention behind the gift giving. Okay, so it sounds cheesy but it’s true. This year begin to think about how well you know a person, what they like, and what they need. Get creative. Play it smart and make it meaningful.

Here’s a list of 25 gifts that can go a long way.

1. Books (Good Reads Only)

2. Home Decor (Pictures, Candles, Kitchen Tools, etc)

3. Wine (For Adults Only)

4. Homemade Cookies (Hot and Fresh)

5. Favorite Artist Album

6. Tickets to a Special Event

7. Skin Care Kits (Body Wash, Oils, Lotions)

8. Sage

9. Gift Cards (To Their Favorite Store)

10. Custom Made Jewelry

11. Tote Bags, Duffles, and Back Packs

12. Socks

13. Hats, Gloves, and Scarf Sets

14. A Journal with a Special Note Inside

15. Coffee Mugs

16. Cookbooks

17. Wine/Cocktail Glasses

18. Spa Gift Cards

19. Clippers

20. Perfume/Cologne

21. Oil Defuser

22. Personal Bluetooth Speaker

23. Movie Tickets

24. Personalized Apparel

25. Love Letter with Flowers

The gift given with love is the greatest gift of all.