2nd Annual Vegan Sol Food and Drink Expo

The vegan diet is becoming increasingly popular each year. Studies show that in 2018 the numbers increased dramatically, estimated that at least 1 percent identifies as vegan. The plant based diet has unlimited health benefits, and that number is surely higher. Some may as keep their life style to themselves, or simply did not participate in the survey.

Saturday however was full of proud vegan dieters. As Nicolet high school paid to the 2nd annual vegan festival. The "Vegan Sol Food & Drink Expo" is a celebration of vegan culture focused on highlighting plant-based restaurants, caterers, chefs, eco-friendly kitchenware, and vegan food and drink businesses in the Midwestern area."

Guest we’re able to enjoy informative food based lectures, cooking demos, vegan food, samples, presentations, music and cruelty-free shopping.

A wonderful and smart event indeed.