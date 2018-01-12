34th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Dr. Birthday Celebration

“Take a Stand for Truth & Justice”

Presented in Cooperation with the

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts

SUNDAY, JANUARY 14, 2018

WHAT: Milwaukee and Atlanta, Georgia are the only cities to have celebrated Dr. King’s Birthday annually since 1984. The event is free admission and is open to the public. Parking is available at the Marcus Center Parking Structure on East State Street.

The Celebration will commence at 1:00 PM in Uihlein Hall and will include a multi-cultural performing arts salute to Dr. King. Representation from community organizations will include THE MILWAUKEE FLYERS TUMBLING TEAM, MPS’ MILWAUKEE HIGH SCHOOL OF THE ARTS JAZZ ENSEMBLE, LATINO ARTS STRINGS, UNITED INDIANS OF MILWAUKEE and ONE NATION FOR YOUTH ARTS & HEALING (O.N.F.Y.A.H).

Another highlight of our programming will include honoring those students who have interpreted Dr. King’s words through art, speech, and writing. The theme this year is “TAKE A STAND FOR TRUTH & JUSTICE” which was selected from many of Dr. King’s speeches and writings.

WHO: Speech, writing, and art contest winners

Student Groups in the Milwaukee Area

MLK Steering Committee

DATE: Sunday, January 14, 2018

TIME: 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

WHERE: Uihlein Hall – Marcus Center for the Performing Arts

929 North Water Street, Milwaukee

12:30 p.m. check in and set-up. Interview available prior to event.