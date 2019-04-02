34th Annual Stellar Awards

The first ever Stellar Awards took place in 1984, to showcase the achievements of gospel artist. In the year 2000 Central City productions a Chicago based company, changed the voting process for the awards by creating the Stellar Awards Music Academy (SAGMA). Since its inception the awards have taken place in various places including, Atlanta Houston, New York and since 2015 the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

The 34thStellar awards took place on Friday March 29thwith event starting that Wednesday the 27th. I had the pleasure to fly and attend the celebrations and events held by industry professionals, Djs and media executives. The week started included midnight bowling, private parties, and various artist showcases for independent artist. I was able to be a part of the showcases, as well as another Milwaukee musician. I go by the name Ls Music and I do positive/Christian hip-hop, I performed my first big single that included one of rap stars Lecraes artist 1kphew titled” Ride The Wave”. Daniel Harris another Milwaukee native, who goes by Daych music, is a rapper and guitar player who has a band called D’aych and the next level band who is releasing a new project called “Secret.”

Being afforded the opportunity to perform in front of industry professionals provide us both with exposure, connections and even single distribution deals.

Stars like Kirk Franklin, Karoyn Hawthorne Jonathan McReynolds were in some cases a few feet away from us during the red carpet and other events. Local TV host of saved in the city Milwaukee Brandi Iberia was also on the red carpet securing interviews.

The weekend was full of excitement and can be watched on BET on April 21st