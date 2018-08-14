38th Annual Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon Scheduled for Sun. Oct. 7

MILWAUKEE, WIS. – The 38th annual Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon (MLM), held annually on the first Sunday in October, will take place Sun., Oct. 7, 2018, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Grafton High School, 1950 Washington St.

Produced by the Badgerland Striders, Wisconsin’s largest and oldest running club that is a 100% volunteer run organization, the MLM is run on a flat and scenic point-to-point course that is USATF certified. The course travels south through rural countryside, quiet neighborhoods and finishes along the shores of Lake Michigan just north of the Milwaukee Art Museum at Veterans Park. New in 2018 will be live music at various points along the course.

A Boston Marathon qualifying course, the MLM serves as the Road Runners Club of America’s State Championship and the Wisconsin USATF Championship.

Overall male and female winners will have their name engraved on a special Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon “Champions Cup” trophy, receiving smaller replicas acknowledging their victories. In addition, awards will be given to the top three finishers in the following divisions:18-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75-79, 80+. All marathon finishers within the 6.5-hour time limit will receive a medal at the finish line.

The MLM is offering a $5,000 bonus to the first male and/or first female that completes the course in a time that meets or beats the standards needed to qualify for the U.S. Olympic marathon trials in 2020, adhering to all USATF rules and regulations. The current published standards are 2:19 for males and 2:45 for females.

Race weekend kicks off on Sat., Oct. 6, from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Ballroom, 200 E. Kenwood Blvd. in Milwaukee, with the MLM Expo, which is free and open to the public. Participants will pick up their bib/shirt and have an opportunity to meet local and national vendors offering merchandise such as shoes, apparel, and nutrition, plus there will be a variety of speakers making presentations.

In addition to the marathon, there is a 5k race for people of all abilities. The route starts in Veterans Park, goes around Lakeshore State Park, and returns to Veterans Park, where participants will take a loop around the lagoon and listen to the cheering crowds as they finish through the same chute as the MLM runners. All racers receive a shirt, refreshments, and finisher medals. The fee is $25, and registration is available at http://www.milwaukeelakefrontm arathon.org/pre-race/ registration.

After the race, there will be live entertainment by local and regional performers, including the Love Monkeys, plus food and beverages.

Registration is available at http://www.milwaukeelakefrontm arathon.org/pre-race/ registration, with a cost of $95 to members of the Badgerland Striders and $110 to non-members. For more information on registering for the marathon, e-mail [email protected].

For more information on the 2018 Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon, visit http://www.milwaukeelakefrontm arathon.org , call 414-418-8395, or e-mail [email protected] il.com.