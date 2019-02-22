3rd Annual Black History Program to be held in City Hall

Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton and Alderman Cavalier Johnson invite all city residents to attend the 3rd Annual Black History Program on Monday, February 25 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the Milwaukee City Hall Rotunda, 200 E. Wells St. The 2019 celebration theme is “Moving in Time, in Rhythm, Together.” and features a program full of festive celebrations of African-American culture.

The event Master of Ceremonies Vivian King will begin the program with a performance by Ton Ko-Thi African drummers. President Hamilton and Ald. Johnson will give welcome remarks followed by Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs’ spotlight on the “28 Days of Black History” information campaign. Adekola Adedapo will provide a libation, and Kayle M. Phillips will sing the Black National Anthem. The program will also feature performances by both the Ton Ko-Thi adult and children dancers, a poetry selection by Janiya Williams from Golda Meir, and a vocal performance by Khaliah Baker. The program concludes with the MKE Living Legacy Award to be presented to Dr. William Edward Finlayson.

“Black History Month is another opportunity to recognize the rich tapestry of African-American culture here in Milwaukee,” said Council President Hamilton. “I invite all city residents and the greater Milwaukee community to join us by ‘Moving in Time, in Rhythm, Together.’ to celebrate our legacy and our future.”

“With this variety of speakers and performances representing all generations, I believe that the 2019 Black History Program is truly reflective of our culture today,” said Alderman Johnson. “I hope that Milwaukeeans from all walks of life will join us on February 25 to acknowledge past accomplishments and to look forward to a bright future.”

The free program will close with food and refreshments.

President Hamilton and Alderman Johnson wish to acknowledge and salute the event sponsor Direct Supply, the underwriter for this program.

Working as cosponsors for this event with President Hamilton and Alderman Johnson are Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs, Alderwoman Nikiya Dodd, Alderman Khalif J. Rainey, Alderwoman Chantia Lewis, and Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II.

A live broadcast of the program will air on the City Channel and atmilwaukee.gov/citychannel.

Reasonable accommodations can be made with at least 72 hour notice before the event by calling (414) 286-3475.