3rd Annual SOAR AWARDS To Air On The Word Network

The 3rd Annual Gospel Radio Awards hosted by Kim Burrell were held on April 1st in Rockford, IL. The show presented by SOAR Gospel Radio and Sunwise Media, Inc. is set to air on The WORD Network, June 21st @ 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT on Channel 373 DirecTV. In addition to DirecTV, it will also stream LIVE on

http://www.thewordnetwork.org

The Gospel Radio Awards brought together Gospel music’s superstars from across the nation. Karen Clark-Sheard of the Grammy-Award Winning Gospel group, The Clark Sisters, received the Legend Award. Multiple Stellar Award-Winning singer and actress, Tammela Mann, received the Chart Achievement Award. The Grammy-Award Winning worship leader, Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, was honored with the Industry Impact Award, and Dr. Matthew Stevenson was presented with the Luminary Award.

This special evening included appearances by a Who’s Who of Gospel music including Kierra Sheard, Todd Dulaney, Jekalyn Carr, Dorinda Clark Cole, Shana Wilson Williams, Donald Lawrence, Jessica Reedy, Kelontae Gavin, Darius Paulk and other top performers. Comedian Deon Freeman kept things loose and fun with his impromptu stints of humor.

Two-Time Stellar Award winning online radio station, SOAR Radio, and the founder of Sunwise Media, Ri-Karlo Handy, joined forces to expand the footprint of this growing event. Handy stated, “In line with our expansion plans, we are a pleased to report that this event will be broadcast nationally in partnership with the Word Network with Monica Wright and Baron Jay Littleton serving as executive producers.”

As a part of the 2019 Gospel Radio Awards, SOAR Radio developed an Indie Artist Showcase which took place on March 31st. The Top (10) artists were selected from dozens who submitted their original songs online to perform before an executive from EONE’s Indie Blu Record Label. The winner, Gus Anderson, received a recording deal and performed at the show. “New talent is the life-blood of Gospel Music and we intend on doing our part to seek out and promote new talent,” said Justin Francis, CEO of SOAR Radio. Tune into The Gospel Radio Awards on The WORD Network; June 21st at 8PM EST and 7PM Central on Channel 373 DirecTV. In addition to DirecTV, it will also LIVE stream on http://www.thewordnetwork. org/” Also, Check Local Listings. Or Stream it on blkprime.com Starting October 1, 2019 BLK PRIME provides original media programming that inspires diverse audiences worldwide. The 2018 Awards are available on their platform now! Rockford area residents can enjoy the encore airing during the week of June 24th on a WIFR TV affiliate. (Details to follow) About SOAR Radio: Founded in 2014, SOAR Gospel Internet Radio has enjoyed explosive growth in both listenership and influence within the Gospel Music Industry. A two time Stellar Award winner, SOAR Radio has become the most recognized 24/7 broadcaster of Gospel Music in the country. Now with national TV exposure, the partnership of Sunwise Media and SOAR Radio is well positioned to increase its name recognition and influence within the Gospel Music Industry. Above all, says Justin Francis, our mission is to increase the recognition of Gospel Music and its current and historical influence within the African-American culture. https://soarradio.com