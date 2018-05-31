4-City Black Business Tour to Hit DC, Atlanta, Chicago and Dallas

BLACK MILITARY VETERAN, JAY JACKSON, LEADS “POWER, PURPOSE, & PROFITS” TOUR TO INSPIRE ENTREPRENEURS

The 4-city tour will go to Atlanta, Chicago and Dallas… but will start in Washington DC on July 7th from 9am to 3pm at BAU International University.

Nationwide (BlackNews.com) — Just 4 and 1/2 years ago, Jay Jackson was facing up to 10 years in a military prison. He was fighting for his life! Many say, “Race and Class were the culprits.” Some say, “Egos and Pride are to blame.” However, Jay says, “It was time to move to my next phase, and I take full responsibility for my role in that debacle.”

Fortunately, he didn’t spend any time in jail. Unfortunately, his military career ended.

Jay received an honorable discharge at fifteen years sooner than he planned and 5 years shy of retirement eligibility. Today, Jay is pursuing his true purpose helping African American entrepreneurs!

He strategizes with purpose-driven businesses to increase their profits without compromising their values. In less than 5 years, Jay has established and built relationships with international speakers, coaches, and entrepreneurs. Each who has helped him experience quantum leaps in his impact on those he serves and his income.

Jay has added multiple streams of income and helped others do the same. Most importantly, he wants to share his story and HOW he’s done it! So he created the Purpose, Power & Profits tour featuring powerful business experts Nikki Woods, Paul Brunson, David Shands, and Stacey Ferguson.

Purpose, Power & Profits is a series of experiences showcasing Black business experts in leadership, entrepreneurship, and media. Each stop will deliver tips and connections guaranteed to increase your revenue by 25%+.

Starting in Washington D.C. July 7th, 2018 from 9am-3pm at BAU International University. The D.C. stop of the tour features Paul C. Brunson – Paul’s goal is to help you live your best life. (Register here to attend)

Paul is the world’s most influential matchmaker, founded and exited three businesses, host two television shows, spent nearly a decade working directly for a billionaire, and shares his experiences by mentoring through Knowledge Share.

Imagine yourself taking a vacation without worrying whether your business will fall apart. It’s time to transform the way you think about business, money, relationships, and yourself as a leader.

PURPOSE: a burning desire that spurs you to take massive action daily.

POWER: your ability to be resourceful to improve your circumstances.

PROFITS: resources to continue your mission and share your message with the world.



Imagine yourself impacting people across the globe. Purpose, Power & Profits is no ordinary experience.

It’s about practical tips to teach people HOW to increase their impact and profits! Visit www.purposepowerprofits.com TODAY to learn more!”

Jay and his team are on a mission to “transform 5 million lives and businesses by 2023.” They’ll do this through conferences, webinars, books, and documentary films. Will you be one?